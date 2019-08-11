|
Heidi L. Shellgren, 40, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at The Grove, at Irwin, North Huntingdon. She was born Sept. 22, 1978, in Greensburg, beloved daughter of Carl H. and Barbara A. (Trznadel) Shellgren, of North Huntingdon, with whom she resided. Heidi was a 1996 graduate of Norwin High School and went on to receive a track scholarship to attend Clarion University. She was an avid athlete in high school and college. She also was a certified referee for PA West. Heidi was currently employed by Quality Adult Care Services, in Pittsburgh, as a care giver. She loved to read "Stephen King", play video games, legos, hummingbirds and enjoyed all sports. Riding in her red convertible was always an adventure. She spent a lot of time at Carradam Golf Course, helping out in the clubhouse back in the day. Heidi's love for her family, her wit and big heart will forever be remembered. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Karl (Carrie) Shellgren, of McKeesport; Godfather, Gary Garcar, of North Huntingdon, and Godmother, Christine Filler, of Greensburg; and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. Heidi will be sadly missed by her family, many friends and co-workers.
There will be no public visitation, per Heidi's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2019