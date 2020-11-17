Helen A. Barnett, 91, of Greensburg, died, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Cyrus Turney Allshouse and Alice Eiseman Allshouse. She was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and the church's L.C.W. and Helping Hands. Also, she was a founding member of the church's funeral luncheon committee. Prior to retirement, she worked for Dollar Bank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. "Bud" Barnett; sister, Martha Spade; and great-granddaughter, Sky. She is survived by her children, Debra K. Barnett; son, Dennis A. Barnett (Debra); five grandchildren, Drew Barnett (Aimee), Derk Barnett (Annie Shippen), Denae Barnett (Drew Pingley), Kara Raygor and Alisha Natic (Neil); and three great-grandchildren, Preston Natic, Lawson Natic and Braden Barnett. There will be no visitation. Helen's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. Interment will be private. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Funeral arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.