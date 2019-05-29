Helen A. (Wright) Carosella, 91, of Penn Township, formerly of Herminie, went peacefully to meet the Lord Monday, May 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 13, 1927, in Penn, daughter of the late John and Sophia (Wahl) Moran. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond C. Wright; and her late husband, Victor R. Carosella; a sister, Mabel Watkoski Karper; sisters-in-law, Betty and Aggie Moran; five brothers, Robert, Patrick, John, Edward and Bernard Moran; and brothers-in-law, Rudy Sambolich and Joseph Watkoski. Helen was a devoted mother and homemaker. Prior to her retirement, she was a home health aide and an insurance agent for American General. Helen was a member of St. Barbara Parish in Harrison City and a former member of St. Edward Parish, Herminie; she was a CCD catechist for many years and also a member of Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a member of Sunrise Bouquet Homemakers for more than 25 years. Helen was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved them all dearly. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting special keepsake gifts and cooking for those she loved, especially her roast beef dinner and apple pie. Helen also enjoyed learning new things, including the latest technology. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Patty Klingensmith, of Bouquet, and Deborah (John) Kraemer, of Plum; and stepdaughter, Anita Tedesco, of Madison; two sons, Raymond A. (Judy) Wright, of Greensburg, Kevin (Lisa) Wright, of Ligonier; a stepson, Victor F. (Maurena) Carosella, of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Lori, Tony, Emily, Melanie, Rayna, Elizabeth, Johnny, Jimmy, Matty Ray, Aly, Josh, Christen and Anthony; nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Isaac, Solomon, Benjamin, Josie, Nathan, Luca, Adalynn and Artie; a sister, Mary Sambolich, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen's love for her family, sweet smile and hugs will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors near and far; she was an inspiration to us all. The family would like to thank AHN Hospice and Harmony for all their loving, compassionate care.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 PA-130, Harrison City, PA 15636. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery. There will be a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the funeral home.

Friends and family may visit www.CrawlForACause.org/Helen to contribute in memory of Helen. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com, www.lindsay-jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 29 to May 30, 2019