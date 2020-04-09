|
Helen Anna (Pinazza) Caruso, 91, of Trafford, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, in the St. Ann Home, Greensburg, in the company of her daughter. Helen was born April 4, 1929, in Pleasant Valley (Penn Township), the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Farlen) Pinazza. Helen was a member of the St. Regis Church, Trafford. Helen co-owned and operated Helen & Ida Inc., a cleaning service company for many years with her friend. She loved to garden, especially tomatoes and flowers. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Louis V. Caruso, in 1995, her siblings, George and Lawrence Pinazza, Almeda Simola, Lorinda Wodnick, Dora Brandt, Lenora Rusbarsky, Norene, Beverly and Joyce Pinazza. Helen is survived by her daughter, Pamela Short and her husband, Lawrence Short; her grandchildren, Alexander L. Short and Maxwell E. Short; her great-grandchildren, Skyler, Alexavier and Bristol Short; her brothers, Louis and Tony Pizazza; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. All services will be private due to the pandemic health situation. Private entombment was in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Huntingdon. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.