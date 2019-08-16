Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Parish
Helen A. Higgins

Helen A. Higgins Obituary
Helen Ann (Donauer) Higgins, 97, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Higgins; loving mother of the late Kelly Kunkle; devoted grandmother of grandchildren, Vonetta Kunkle and David Kunkle; and great-grandchildren, Kelly Taylor, Kaylee Kunkle, and Lu'Ann Wilson; also survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Walsh Donauer (Mrs. John M. Donauer); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Paul Kovalanchik and John M. Donauer; and sister, Margaret Gessner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2019
