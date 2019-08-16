|
Helen Ann (Donauer) Higgins, 97, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Higgins; loving mother of the late Kelly Kunkle; devoted grandmother of grandchildren, Vonetta Kunkle and David Kunkle; and great-grandchildren, Kelly Taylor, Kaylee Kunkle, and Lu'Ann Wilson; also survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Walsh Donauer (Mrs. John M. Donauer); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Paul Kovalanchik and John M. Donauer; and sister, Margaret Gessner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2019