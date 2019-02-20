Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Helen B. Dodds


Helen B. Dodds Obituary
Helen B. Dodds, 85, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 9, 1933, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John Sr. and Mary (Yarabinetz) Bayus. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. Helen was an avid bingo player, gardener and baker and was a huge sports fan. Her favorite team was the Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Dodds; and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Amy Dodds (Dennis Cremonese), of Greensburg, and Nancy Dodds Klapchar (husband, Ron), of Concord, N.C.; three grandchildren, Derek Thomas, Nicholas Michael and Marisa Faith Klapchar, several nieces and nephews; and her beloved grandpuppies and grandkitties.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 20, 2019
