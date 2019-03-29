Helen B. (Bowman) Kersten, 94, formerly of Salem Township, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul R. Kersten; loving mother of Robert A. (Linda) Kersten, Donna L. (Jack) McDowell and Richard A. Kersten; grandmother of John Paul (Beth) Kersten, Sara Marie Kersten, Steven (Stephanie) Kersten and Kersten (Tyler) Metz; great-grandmother of Melanie Kersten; sister of Betty Louise Anderson and the late Robert W. Bowman and A. Alan Bowman. Helen was a resident of Weatherwood Manor, in Greensburg. She was employed by the former Southwest Bank of Greensburg as an executive secretary. She was a lifelong member of Delmont Presbyterian Church and also volunteered at the Delmont Public Library, Meals on Wheels, Central Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and the Greensburg Garden Center. She will always be remembered as an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time outdoors with her beloved dog, Trixie.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Delmont Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Delmont Presbyterian Church or the Delmont Public Library. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Weatherwood Manor and Bethlen Home Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Helen.