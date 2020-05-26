Helen (Nezolyk) Bozo, 94, of Slickville, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born April 14, 1926, in Slickville, Helen was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Yazinia) Nezolyk. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, the late John J. Bozo Sr.; son, Michael; siblings, John, Ann, George, Sue, Rose and Joe. (Helen was the last surviving sibling of the Nezolyk family). Helen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her loving family, her children, Sandra Lee (Joseph E.) Gabor, Renee (Harold) Richards, Elizabeth Ann (Wayne E.) Jones, and John J. Jr. (fiancee, Leigh Anne); grandchildren, Colin (Maria), Kyle (April) and William (Sarah) Richards, Lauren (Rob Titterington) Jones, Alissa (Robert) Carbaugh, Tiffany (Tom) Pfeifer, Stephanie Bozo, Brittany Blatt and Samantha (Michael) Platt; and sister-in-law, Martha Nezolyk. Helen is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and taking an impromptu road trip. She was a lifelong member of St. Sylvester Parish, Slickville. The family wishes to thank Ark Manor and ViaQuest Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Helen. There will be no visitation. Service and interment will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA, 15626, (please write Helen Bozo in memo), or to a charity of your choice. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.