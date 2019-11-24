|
|
Helen C. Miller passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Cedar Glen Memory Care Residence, in Rockville, Md. She was 89 years old. Helen was born in Pittsburgh, and grew up in Alexandria, Va. She graduated from St. Agnes School in 1948. She married the Rev. Allen M. Miller in 1949. Together they served as pastor and pastor's wife in several small churches, but ultimately in 1957, they moved to Greensburg, where Allen Miller was rector of Christ Episcopal Church. In 2013, Helen moved to the Washington DC area to be closer to her children and cousins. Helen's own professional life comprised 22 years in the human resources department at the Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She started out as a clerk and eventually rose to become the assistant director of personnel. After retiring from the hospital in 1992, she obtained her real estate license and also worked as a visitation supervisor at the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau for five years. Helen's volunteer activities included working in the Westmoreland Hospital Hospitality Shop and serving on the alter guild of Christ Episcopal Church. She was a long-standing member of the Women's Committee of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. Helen was a member of The Friday Club. Helen Miller was predeceased by her parents, Horace Brooks Cooke and Elizabeth Irvine Cooke, of Alexandria, Va., and her husband, Allen M. Miller, of Greensburg, PA. She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathleen Miller and Elizabeth Miller, and daughter-in-law, Catherine Metzger, all from the Washington DC area.
A memorial service is planned for the springtime of 2020 at St. Michael of the Valley Church cemetery, in Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montgomery County Hospice may be made in her memory online at https://www.montgomeryhospice.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019