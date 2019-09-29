|
Helen C. (Schmidt) Mueller, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence. Helen was born Dec. 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Offerman) Schmidt. She was married to Albert E. Mueller Sr., who passed away Oct. 5, 2006. Helen was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her four children, Albert E. Mueller and his wife, Vicki, of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Mueller and his wife, Lynn, of Donora, Donna Thomas, of West Mifflin, and Michael Mueller and his wife, Linda, of Finleyville; her six grandchildren; her eleven great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Theresa Particka, of Canonsburg, and Barb Romano and her husband, George, of South Park; her brother, Clifford Schmidt, of Monongahela; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ralph and William Schmidt.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Helen's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Bible Chapel at Rostraver. Final resting place will be in Jefferson Memorial Park.
A special thank you is extended to caregiver Amy and Medi-Hospice. Memorials may be offered to the Bible Chapel at Rostraver, 724-941-8990. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019