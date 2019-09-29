Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Chapel at Rostraver
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Mueller


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen C. Mueller Obituary
Helen C. (Schmidt) Mueller, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 7:14 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her residence. Helen was born Dec. 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Offerman) Schmidt. She was married to Albert E. Mueller Sr., who passed away Oct. 5, 2006. Helen was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, her four children, Albert E. Mueller and his wife, Vicki, of Mt. Pleasant, Ronald Mueller and his wife, Lynn, of Donora, Donna Thomas, of West Mifflin, and Michael Mueller and his wife, Linda, of Finleyville; her six grandchildren; her eleven great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Theresa Particka, of Canonsburg, and Barb Romano and her husband, George, of South Park; her brother, Clifford Schmidt, of Monongahela; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ralph and William Schmidt.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com. At Helen's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Bible Chapel at Rostraver. Final resting place will be in Jefferson Memorial Park.
A special thank you is extended to caregiver Amy and Medi-Hospice. Memorials may be offered to the Bible Chapel at Rostraver, 724-941-8990. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now