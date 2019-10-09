|
Helen C. Novotny, 96, of Humphreys, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Marguerite and was a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Yarab) Halula. Prior to retirement, she was a school teacher at the former St. Benedict School in Marguerite. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, and its Rosary Altar Society; Catholic Daughters of America Court Seton No. 306; and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association branch SS098. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Novotny, in 2009; three brothers, John, Joseph and Raymond Halula; and seven sisters, Mary Hruby, Anna Sass, Agnes Macey, Catherine Gombita, Sister Scholastica, O.S.F., Elizabeth Halula and Frances Halula. She is survived by a brother, Edward Halula and wife Dorothy, of Springfield, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019