Helen C. (Krempasky) Podgorski, 87, of Greensburg, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Yukon, a daughter of the late Karol and Mary Krempasky. Helen was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and a lifetime member and retired president of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Greensburg branch. She was an excellent book keeper for the family business ventures and cared deeply for her family. She was a tender steadfast nanny who played a large role in the raising of her young grandchildren. Helen was known for her baking and especially for the beautiful Christmas cookies that she made. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Podgorski; three brothers, Sam, Steve and Charlie Krempasky; and four sisters, Malvina Drost, Anna Muka, Regina Davanzo and Mary Kelly. She is survived by her son, John S. Podgorski (Cecelia Snyder), of New Alexandria; daughter, Susan Ford (Mark), of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Nathan Ford (Sarah), Sarah Seranko and Patience Snyder; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn and George Seranko; and numerous nieces and nephews whom Helen loved. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Helen from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with Father Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. Helen's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
