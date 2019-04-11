Helen C. Shychuk, 84, of West Newton, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, peacefully, in Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 1, 1934, in Fellsburg, Pa., daughter of the late Frank and Edna Snyder Naylor. She was an aid for the elderly in various locations. She was a member of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Helen loved the outdoors and was a very hard worker. She loved spending most of her time in her flower garden tending to her flowers. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, was very family oriented and loved her dog, Bear. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Andrew (Andy) Shychuk; one son, Rich Shychuk; and three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Ankney and husband, Steve, of Mt. Pleasant, Michelle Batchko and husband, Kevin, of Yukon, and Tracy Rohland, of Uniontown; one brother, Jerry Naylor and wife, Darlene, of Belle Vernon; one sister, Lynda Lennox, of Fellsburg; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A private service will take place Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Eric Glisan officiating. A private interment will follow at the Mill Bell Cemetery, in West Newton.

The family would like to thank Kerrie, Lisa, Kelly and Kathy of Promise Hospice for all of their love and compassionate care provided to our mother. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary