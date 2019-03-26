Helen C. Suda, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 17, 1926, in Unity Township, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Suda Sr. and Henrietta (Orzehowski) Suda. Helen was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Steel, and had formerly volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Frank, Stanley, Rev. Thaddeus, OSB, Lawrence Jr., John, Anthony and Henry Suda; and four sisters, Ann Suda, Mary T. Patts, Sophia Suda and Rose DeMary. Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery.

To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary