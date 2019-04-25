Helen Costelnock, 89, of Greensburg, died peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born May 7, 1929, in United, a daughter of the late John and Agnes (Severa) Zider. Helen was a homemaker who took pride in taking care of her home and family. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. She was also a member of First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William; her daughter, Patricia A. Willcox and husband Terry, of Greensburg; her sister-in-law, Emma Zider, of United; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley Zider in 2012, John Zider in 2016 and Joseph Zider in 2018.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary