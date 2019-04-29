Helen D. Carasia, 80, of New Alexandria, died peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 21, 1938, in Bovard, a daughter of the late Francis J. and Nellie B. (Zyvith) Hrubes. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Walmart, Greensburg. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Carasia, on March 22, 2003; and her brother, Frank J. "Futzy" Hrubes. She is survived by her son, James J. Carasia Jr. and wife, Georgina, of Latrobe; her daughters, Donna Richards and husband, Brian, of Latrobe, and Angela Altman and husband, Richard, of New Alexandria; five grandchildren, Ariana Richards and Michael, Taylor Richards and fiance, Mat, Brandon Richards and Kiley, and Logan Altman and Hannah Carasia; two sisters, Maryellen Dupilka and husband, Michael, and Juliana Soles, all of Bovard; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary