Helen E. Dopkosky, 88, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Marion Dopkosky and Helen Wnorowski Dopkosky Serra and the stepdaughter of the late David Serra. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Eger's Jewelry, Hornes and Glenn Richards. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Helen is survived by two brothers, Robert Dopkosky and his wife, LaLa and Gerald Serra and his wife, Eileen, all of Jeannette; a sister-in-law, Antoinette Dopkosky, of North Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Helen's wishes, all services were private. Private burial was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., is in charge of arrangements.

Helen's family would like to thank the staff of Excela Westmoreland and Palliative Care for their care and compassion.