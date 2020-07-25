Helen E. Garris, 88, of Greensburg, left us to walk with the Lord Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born June 6, 1932, in Mutual, Pa., a daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Gorinski) Walat. Helen was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver D. Garris; two daughters, Maryann Garris and Betty A. Zilli; sisters, Katherine "Kaye" Tiberio and Martha "Marcy" Rosky; and brothers, Lee Walat and Clarence "Clem" Walat. Surviving are her children, daughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Lopuch, daughters, Alice (David) Godzik, Marie (Thomas) Guber and Lynn (Mark) Savage, son, William (Amy) Garris; grandchildren, Theresa (Todd) Frye; four great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren, Michael Lopuch, Jessica Lopuch, Amanda Dorundo (Mike), Lisa Dorundo (Pat) and Jacob Garris (Shannon), great-granddaughter, Levi Garris and Jeffrey Savage Jr. (Jessica), six great-grandchildren, Megan Savage (Bill), three great-grandchildren, Austin Zilli and Alayna Zilli; a sister, Mary Hudak; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a loving soul who would "give the shirt off her back" if it meant someone else would/could be happy! A private viewing has passed, however, family requests anyone wishing, may make a donation in Helen's honor to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.