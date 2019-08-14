Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Helen E. Knapp


1930 - 2019
Helen E. Knapp Obituary
Helen E. (Stoner) Knapp, 89, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 13, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lem Stoner and Emma (Gleckl) Stoner. Helen was a member of St. Rose Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Latrobe Area Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund C. "Red" Knapp Jr.; two brothers, Frank Zitterbart and Richard Stoner; and one sister, Rose Zitterbart. Helen is survived by three daughters, Judi A. Davidson and her husband Gary, of Alamogordo, N.M.; Sue C. Sedlacko and her husband Larry, of Greensburg, and Chris L. Ellenberger, of Latrobe; one sister, Gloria "Dodie" Luttner, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Elise Gorman and her husband Ed, Chelsea Ankney, Ali Walters and her husband Nathan, Josh Ellenberger, and Luke Ellenberger; and eight great-grandchildren, Brady, Mary, Gauge, Owen, Kaylee, Milo, Mason, and Oliver. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bethlen Home Health, especially her nurse, Diane, for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Donations made be made to St. Rose Church, 4969 State Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
