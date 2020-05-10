Helen E. Manjerovic, 104, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 17, 1916, in McKees Rocks, daughter of the late Frank and Nora Schweir Lachowicz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Nicholas, in 2001; and her favorite son-in-law, David Lobingier, in 2016. She was the last remaining sibling and the sister to Thomas, Stanley, Walter, Adolph, Theodore, Albert, Joseph and the Rev. Francis Lachowicz and Clara Kearn. She is survived by her children, Nicholas Manjerovic and wife, Mary Woodward, of Binghamton, N.Y., Richard Manjerovic M.D. and wife, Mary Kay, of Leraysville, Pa., daughter, Maureen Lobingier, of Mt. Pleasant, son, Thomas Manjerovic, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Robert Manjerovic, of Mt. Pleasant, with whom she resided. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her children and family were her life. She was a member the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Even though she was a stay-at-home mom, it seemed her work was never done. Her best quality was that she always made everyone she met feel special, and that's why she was loved so much. A special thanks to all of her neighbors who helped to bring joy to her life every day. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all viewing will be private with a private family Mass in Visitation Roman Catholic Church.. Interment will be private in Transfiguration Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.