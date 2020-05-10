Helen E. Manjerovic
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen E. Manjerovic, 104, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born April 17, 1916, in McKees Rocks, daughter of the late Frank and Nora Schweir Lachowicz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Nicholas, in 2001; and her favorite son-in-law, David Lobingier, in 2016. She was the last remaining sibling and the sister to Thomas, Stanley, Walter, Adolph, Theodore, Albert, Joseph and the Rev. Francis Lachowicz and Clara Kearn. She is survived by her children, Nicholas Manjerovic and wife, Mary Woodward, of Binghamton, N.Y., Richard Manjerovic M.D. and wife, Mary Kay, of Leraysville, Pa., daughter, Maureen Lobingier, of Mt. Pleasant, son, Thomas Manjerovic, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Robert Manjerovic, of Mt. Pleasant, with whom she resided. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her children and family were her life. She was a member the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Even though she was a stay-at-home mom, it seemed her work was never done. Her best quality was that she always made everyone she met feel special, and that's why she was loved so much. A special thanks to all of her neighbors who helped to bring joy to her life every day. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all viewing will be private with a private family Mass in Visitation Roman Catholic Church.. Interment will be private in Transfiguration Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Transfiguration Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved