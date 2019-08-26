|
|
Helen E. (Andrako) Sciabica, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 21, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John B. Andrako and Josephine (Graham) Andrako. Helen was raised in Loyalhanna and was a graduate of the former Derry Township High School. She was an active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and enjoyed participating in their Knitting Ministry. She had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and had been a longtime member of the St. Vincent Rosary Altar Society as well as the Oblates of St. Benedict. For 25 years, she served as a secretary for St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Along with her husband, they were the owners and operators of Joe's Store and Deli in Lawson Heights for 33 years and, in her earlier years, she had also been employed at Kennametal Inc. Throughout the years, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, as a receptionist at Latrobe Area Hospital, and with the Latrobe Mini Gardens Committee, where she could share her love for gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Sciabica; an infant son, Joseph, and another infant son; one brother, Wallace Andrako; and one sister, Virginia Scibana. Helen is survived by two sons, David J. Sciabica, of Sarasota, Fla., and James A. Sciabica, of Latrobe; two daughters, Sally S. Purnell and her husband, Garnett, of Hilliard, Ohio, and Maria E. Sciabica, of Latrobe; two sisters, Maxine Bucciarelli, of Greensburg, and Joanne Perla and her husband, Silvano, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Lauren, Zeke, Luke, Leslie, Joe and Lia; two great-grandchildren; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Vincent Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019