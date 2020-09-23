Helen Ellermeyer, 93, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. She was born "a coal miner's daughter" July 30, 1927, in Cadogan, daughter of Felix and Justina Tymchuk Shevchuk. She was the wife of the late Gerald Thomas Ellermeyer. Helen graduated from Ford City High School in 1944 and worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co. before establishing her own beauty salon in Kittanning. She was a member of St. Vladimir Church, Arnold, and formerly of St. Mary's Ukrainian Church, Ford City. Helen and Gerald resided for many years in Ligonier and spent their retirement in Melbourne Beach, Fla., where they regularly attended Immaculate Conception Church and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Helen is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Serena Ellermeyer Hawley and husband Thomas, of Sarasota, Fla., and their son Dylan; son Dr. Sean F. Ellermeyer, of Marietta, Ga., and his daughter Laura; and son Jeremy Ellermeyer and his wife Jill, of Randolph, N.J., and their children Carly, Katie and Jack. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Patricia Shevchuk and Mildred "Mitzi" Ellermeyer; brother-in-law, Jim Vanek; and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends from Sterling House, Fla., and Ligonier. She was preceded in death by her fun-loving sisters Annie Staerkel, Rose Vanek and Mary Serene, who were always at her side, and her brothers Peter, Russell and Henry, whom she loved dearly. In her own words: "Gone are the days when my heart was young and gay, Gone are my friends to a land far away, I hear their gentle voices calling, I'm coming, I'm coming, I'm on my way, I'll be seeing you and you will be joining me." Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, with a parastas service at 7 p.m. A prayer service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. A service of divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Ukrainian Church, Ford City, with Father John Gribik officiating. The burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Kittanning following the church service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store