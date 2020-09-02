Helen Evans

Helen (Makdad) Evans passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Lou Ann Evans, of State College, and Joseph and Dawn Evans, of Morpeth, U.K.; and her grandchildren, Jackie, Amanda, Joseph Jr., Christian and Chase Evans. She was predeceased by her siblings, Adele Allen, Ann McCoy, Albert Makdad, Charlie Makdad and Ameene Makdad; and her parents, John and Selma Makdad. Helen was born in Altoona in 1927 and graduated in 1946 from Altoona High School, where she was a member of the swim team. She fondly shared remembrances of growing up in Altoona and spending time in her parents' neighborhood store and beer garden. Helen went to Adele Allen Beauty School, owned by her sister. She had her sons, John and Joseph, in Altoona before moving in 1968 to Greensburg, where she lived for many years. Helen decided to pursue a career in nursing and was the valedictorian of her nursing program as a mature student. She was active in the Greensburg ambulance service Mutual Aid and became a leading Avon saleswoman thanks to her outgoing personality. She worked in respiratory therapy at Westmoreland Hospital for 20 years before retiring to State College to live closer to John, Lou Ann and their daughters. Helen was an active and social woman well into her later years. She was involved in her religious community at Grace Lutheran Church. Helen spent more than 20 years volunteering in other community activities including State College Meals on Wheels, Centre Country Triad and the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. She was a member of the State College Women's Welcome Club. In 2004, she was a recipient of the Governor's Crime Prevention Volunteer of the Year Award because of her work in Triad. In 2013, she was awarded the State College Meals on Wheels Volunteer of the Year Award. Helen, also known to family as Tito, showed love through being a wonderful and passionate cook. She loved to make fudge, cookies and Lebanese food (especially baklava and kibe). She was a resident at Wynwood House at Greenhills in her later years, where she was well cared for. We thank the caregivers there, who treated Tito like family. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of KOCH FUNERAL HOME, State College. Donations can be made in her name to State College Meals on Wheels. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.