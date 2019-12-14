|
Helen F. (McCann) Clemens, 83, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born April 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Hussey) McCann. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a VA hospital aide. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, going to the casino and crocheting. Helen was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Clemens. Helen will be dearly missed by her loving family. She is survived by her sons, Jay Clemens (Vicki), Bernie Clemens (Mary) and Shawn Clemens (Wanda); daughters, Lori Shovel and Robin Morton (John); brother, Jack McCann (Cheryl); sisters, Loreen McLeod (Dave) and Patricia Coll; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen will be especially missed by her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Helen will be celebrated at noon Monday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
