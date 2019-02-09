Helen (Bostedo) Fanty, 89, of Trafford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Helen was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (Boyle) Bostedo. Helen was the owner, with her husband, Lou, of the Rose Flower Shop in Trafford for many years. Helen and Lou traveled to Florida for 26 years for the winter months and enjoyed traveling to Ireland and toured the country for almost 30 years in their motor home. She also was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Catherine Santavicca and Betty Rengers; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Fanty. Helen is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lou Fanty Sr.; her children, Lou Fanty Jr. (Kari), Thomas Fanty and Susan Fanty (Frank Capezio); her grandchildren, Lexi, Jill, Mattie, Jeromy, Justin and Steven Fanty; her siblings, Jean English, Thelma Johnson, Sarah Zigarovich, June Polishen, John and James Bostedo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father David Nazimek as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Huntingdon.

www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019