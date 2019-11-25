|
|
Helen Finoli, 91, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Stephen and Julia (Shafron) Brisky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. Finoli. She is survived by her three children, Vincent and Michelle Finoli, Diane and Mark Dubosky, and Rich and JoAnne Finoli; her grandchildren, Lauren, Maria, Faith and Nick Finoli, and Christina and Michael Dubosky; one brother, Walter Brisky and his wife Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen loved life and lived a full and exciting life with so many wonderful friends and family. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Helen was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ann and Walker Beeghly, Katherine and Thomas Freeman, Mildred and William Mattock, Mary and William Wright, and Eileen and Frank Jablonsky; a brother, Thomas Brisky; and in-laws, Louise Finoli, Mary and Robert Salsie, Evelyn and Thomas Aikens, Elizabeth and John Duffner, Virginia and Dr. Edmund DiLello and Dominic and Eleanor Finoli. We thank and are blessed with the wonderful caregivers we were so fortunate to have, from Janet, Betty and Beth; the staff at Redstone in Greensburg; to Excela/Westmoreland Hospital; and the dear friends who supported Helen till her final days.
Honoring Helen's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019