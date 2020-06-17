Helen G. Arrigo, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Export, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip R. Arrigo. She leaves behind her children, Elaine Restauri, Eileen (David) Bosetti, Phillip (Lori) Arrigo, Diane (Robert) Scott, James Arrigo, Brian (Valerie) Arrigo, Michael (Stephanie) Arrigo, Bruce (Lora) Arrigo, Maureen (Pat) Shandel and Cathleen (James) Fulmer, along with 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, 724-468-1177. A small service for Helen will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of sending flowers, you may send contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; or Food for the Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005. Please write "In memory of Helen Arrigo" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.