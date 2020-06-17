Helen G. Arrigo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen G. Arrigo, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Export, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip R. Arrigo. She leaves behind her children, Elaine Restauri, Eileen (David) Bosetti, Phillip (Lori) Arrigo, Diane (Robert) Scott, James Arrigo, Brian (Valerie) Arrigo, Michael (Stephanie) Arrigo, Bruce (Lora) Arrigo, Maureen (Pat) Shandel and Cathleen (James) Fulmer, along with 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, 724-468-1177. A small service for Helen will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of sending flowers, you may send contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; or Food for the Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005. Please write "In memory of Helen Arrigo" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved