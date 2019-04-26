Helen G. Brautigam, 91, of Monessen, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born March 25, 1928, in Arnold City, the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Frances Wolcholk Grunwald, and wife of the late Ralph William Brautigam Jr. Helen was a hair stylist and owner of the former Powder Puff Beauty Salon, in Charleroi. She loved gardening, reading and bingo. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Brautigam, of Pittsburgh, and Ralph (the late Debra) Brautigam, of Vallijo, Calif.; sisters, Elizabeth (the late Frank) Peduti, of Marrianna, Pa., Rose (the late Steve E.) Galaski, of Monessen, Margaret (the late Gary) Grant, of Belle Vernon, and Frances Grunwald, of Arnold City; brother, Frank Grunwald, of Fayette City; grandsons, Jimmy Lee and Russell Brautigam; also nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Brautigam, and brothers, Theodore and Nick Grunwald.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass will be held at noon in St. Angela Merici Parish, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131, officiated by her nephew, Father Doug Peduti. Burial will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

