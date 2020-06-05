Helen Godish
1928 - 2020
Helen (Kosker) Godish, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Helen (Stahovic) Kosker. Helen was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School cafeteria and had previously been a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Godish; one brother, Donald R. Kosker; and one sister, Barbara A. Linsenbigler. Helen is survived by one son, Jeffrey G. Godish, and his wife Karla, of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Leanne G. Malik, and her companion Glenn, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Aaron Malik and his wife Leanne, Ashley Malik, Adrienne Godish and Matthew Godish; her first great-grandchild on the way this month; her fiance and longtime companion, Charles Paul; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her caregivers from Senior Helpers and especially our cousin, Lori Marcinik, for her excellent care and compassion. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUN
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
JUN
6
Liturgy
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

