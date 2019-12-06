Home

Helen Haskins


1957 - 07
Helen Obradovich Haskins, 62, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Grove at Latrobe. She was born July 16, 1957, in McKeesport, and is the youngest child of the late David and Ann Stojanovic Obradovich. She is survived her two sisters, Millicent Pulkowik, of Irwin, and Mildred Trutt, of Greensburg; aunt, Mildred Koto, of Wilmington, N.C., and aunt, Edna, and uncle, George Stojanovic, of Elizabeth; also a nephew and numerous cousins.
Arrangements were handled by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), and interment was in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery with her mother.
To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019
