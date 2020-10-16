Helen Ondrejko Hensberger, 95, of Yukon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Transitions Health Care in North Huntingdon. She was born April 17, 1925, in Yukon, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Palus Ondrejko. Helen was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School Class of 1942. She was a lifelong member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon, where she was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and sang in the church choir. She was a very devoted and loving mother to her only daughter, Mary Beth. She enjoyed playing cards, watching sports on TV, baking on the holidays and listening to oldies and polkas. She also volunteered at St. Anne's Home for several years, helping take care of the residents. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40-plus years, James Hensberger; three brothers, John, Albert and Edward "Chaz" Ondrejko; and one sister, Molly Govi. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Hensberger, of Pittsburgh; two sisters-in-law, Helen Ondrejko and Marie Ondrejko; and many nieces and nephews. A private visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon, with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., as celebrant. A private interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Church Cemetery in Yukon. Anyone wishing to attend the Mass for Helen is asked to go directly to the church, 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, visitation will be private. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and church, and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Yukon, PA 15698. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.