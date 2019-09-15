|
|
Helen Kosec Horvath, 91, of Yukon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 22, 1928, in Yukon, daughter of the late Anton and Mary Kosec. Helen was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies of Seven Dolors Church in Yukon, the Yukon Golden Agers and the Croatian Fraternal Union. Helen was a self-taught baker and cake decorator. She started at The Oven King bakery in Herminie, as a packer and finisher after her children were both in school. She watched and eventually became the primary birthday and wedding cake decorator. She then started doing wedding cakes at home. The whole family was involved in the construction and delivery of the cakes. Over her career, she decorated at least 500 cakes. She eventually retired from Foodarama Bakery in Madison. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, George Horvath, of Yukon; and one sister, Catherine Brownlee. She is survived by one son, George Horvath and wife, Debbie, of Ruffsdale; one daughter, Cynthia Horvath, of Yukon; two granddaughters, Heather Deyo and husband, Allen, of Hunker, and Lindsey Manns and husband, Aaron, of Greensburg; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Jackson, Elizabeth and Henry Deyo and Parker Manns; one sister, Gertrude Zdravecky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A rosary prayer service will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies of Seven Dolors Church. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 102 Center St., Yukon. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery.
Per Helen's wishes, the family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services, P.O. Box 600, Belle Vernon, PA 15012, Yukon VFC, P.O. Box 457/Highway Street, Yukon, PA 15698, or Seven Dolors Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Yukon, PA 15698. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019