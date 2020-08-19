1/1
Helen I. Leonard
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen I. Leonard, 92, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Guy Barras. Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed as a nurse's aide for the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Loretta Gajski; a son-in-law, John Casino; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Randy G. Leonard and wife, Bernadette, of Jacksonville, Fla., Linda Casino, Thomas Leonard and wife, Mary Ann, all of Jeannette, and Edward C. Leonard and wife, Cindy, of Belle Vernon; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment in Brush Creek Cemetery were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved