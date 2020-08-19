Helen I. Leonard, 92, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Guy Barras. Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed as a nurse's aide for the former Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Loretta Gajski; a son-in-law, John Casino; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Randy G. Leonard and wife, Bernadette, of Jacksonville, Fla., Linda Casino, Thomas Leonard and wife, Mary Ann, all of Jeannette, and Edward C. Leonard and wife, Cindy, of Belle Vernon; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Funeral services and interment in Brush Creek Cemetery were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements.



