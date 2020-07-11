Helen J. Marshalek, 97, of Bairdford, West Deer Township, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Orion Personal Care Home, in Hampton, where she had been staying the past six years. She was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Russellton, to the late Frank G. and Sophie (Tyksinski) Marshalek. Helen grew up and has lived in West Deer most of her life. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford. Helen worked for more than 35 years at the Kaufmann's in Pittsburgh in the hair salon as a beautician. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her sisters, Bridget Nicholson, of Shaler, and Anna Marie Horrick, of Russellton; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vergie Marshalek and Doris M. Swaiko, and her brother, John Marshalek. At Helen's request, a private graveside service will be held in Deer Creek Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her family. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.