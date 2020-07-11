1/
Helen J. Marshalek
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Marshalek, 97, of Bairdford, West Deer Township, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Orion Personal Care Home, in Hampton, where she had been staying the past six years. She was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Russellton, to the late Frank G. and Sophie (Tyksinski) Marshalek. Helen grew up and has lived in West Deer most of her life. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford. Helen worked for more than 35 years at the Kaufmann's in Pittsburgh in the hair salon as a beautician. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her sisters, Bridget Nicholson, of Shaler, and Anna Marie Horrick, of Russellton; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vergie Marshalek and Doris M. Swaiko, and her brother, John Marshalek. At Helen's request, a private graveside service will be held in Deer Creek Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her family. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved