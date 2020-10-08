Helen J. (Kendrella) Polk, 95, of Export, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Arden Courts of Monroeville. She was born Dec. 9, 1924, in Export, a daughter of the late Egnace and Katy (Alexander) Kendrella. Helen was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and was a retired seventh grade English teacher at Franklin Regional High School after 37 years of dedicated service. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church, in Export, was a godmother to 30 children and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 20 consecutive years. Helen will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Theodore Polk, and was the last of five sisters. Helen is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and friends. Services and entombment were held privately with funeral arrangements entrusted to the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export. The family would like to thank Ella and the staff of Arden Courts of Monroeville, Amy with Heartland Hospice and care givers Georgia and Tamara for their loving care and support. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to St. Mary Catholic Church, 5900 Kennedy Ave., Export, PA 15632. www.wolfe-vongeis.com
