Services
146 Municipal Building Rd
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Helen L. DeWitt
1937 - 2020
Helen Lois (Hostetler) DeWitt, 82 years young, a resident of the Patriot Manor in Somerset, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Jones Mills, the daughter of the late Russell Hostetler and Ruth Luzetta (Stuchel) Hostetler, of Somerset. Lois attended Somerset High School and she was a member of Middlecreek Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed going to bingo and the casinos and reading Amish books, but most of all she enjoyed being a homemaker to her loving husband and seven children. She had a tremendous love for her entire family and she had many close friends throughout her life who she cared about deeply, including those she played bingo with. Lois will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Jerry Buck DeWitt (Arlene), Ruth Ash (Donnie), Ricky DeWitt (Kandi) and puppy, Angel, Debra Kinneer (Bart), Russell DeWitt (Brenda) and Margaret DeWitt (wife of Robert R. DeWitt); 17 grandchildren, Jennifer Barkman (Robby), Melissa Shultz (Chad), Heather Pritts (Lynn), Robert Shawn Pritts, Tiffany Ash (Jimmy), Preston DeWitt (Helen), Dustin DeWitt (BreAnn), Brittany Kinneer McGeary, Justin Kinneer (Kristin), Robert A. DeWitt (Brittany), Beth Stutzman, Jason DeWitt (Lisa), Dillon Speelman (Emily), Christa Jones (Phil), Michael DeWitt (Sara), Tyler DeWitt (Cheyenne), and Amanda Savage (Shane); as well as 38 great-grandchildren, Jake and Benjamin Barkman, Diem and Mila Shultz, Jaiden, Kaemen, and Damion Weyant, Jullien Pritts, Joselyn Sheetz, McKenzie, Gage, and Austin Hay, Avery, Colton, and Reid DeWitt, Brandon Tepper, Andrew, Austin, and Brady McGeary, Lucas and Kendra Kinneer, Hailey, Sophie, Keiser, Austin, Colby, and River DeWitt, Casey O'Donnell, Molly Sullivan, Noah Kennell, Sinjin Stutzman, Allison and Kyle Jones, Reiley, Jaxon, Kaeden, and Kooper DeWitt, and Bella Savage; two great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Junie Sullivan; her brother, William Hostetler (Wanda), of Clearville, Pa.; sister-in-law, Crystal Hostetler, of Somerset; special nieces, Connie Hostetler Gary and Tammy DeWitt Rosensteel; and special nephew, Mark. Lois had many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Clyde DeWitt; her sons, Robert R. DeWitt and Barry J. DeWitt; her sister, Goldie Marie Hostetler; and her brothers, Arden, Russell, Robert and Jerry Hostetler. The family would like to thank the staff at Patriot Manor and Meadowview Nursing Home, and especially those who took care of her on the 3rd floor. She was given very loving care by all who took care of her and the family is forever grateful to them. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Kathy Hay officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.