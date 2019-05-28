Helen L. Lewandowski, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born March 25, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Junick) Sutty. Helen was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family, and was a member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Everson. She is survived by her four sons, Tim Lewandowski, Terry Lewandowski and his wife, Cindy, John Lewandowski and his wife Julie, and Lou Lewandowski and his wife Darrla; four grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Melissa, Sean, Mikayla and Jared Lewandowski; three great-grandchildren, Sylvania, Liam and Reece; a sister, Leona Lewandowski; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Theodore "Duck" Lewandowski; and three sisters, Jane and Eleanor Sutty and Florence Kinneer.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thaddeus Kaczmarek presiding. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Everson.

The family would like to acknowledge the nurses and staff of Scottdale Manor Rehabilitation for their compassion and care. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 28 to May 29, 2019