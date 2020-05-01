Helen L. (Caviggia) Lockard, 81, of Vandergrift, formerly of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Quality Life Service, Apollo. A daughter of the late John N. Caviggia and Tressa (Bonello) Caviggia, she was born July 6, 1938, in Leechburg. Helen was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing bingo. Survivors include her sister, Mary E. Purificato (Louis), of Vandergrift; a niece, Susan Dulick (Daniel), of Hilton Head, S.C..; a nephew, David Purificato (Joy), of Canonsburg; great-nieces, Danielle, Paige and Anna; a great-nephew, Dylan; and stepson, Robert Lockard (Christine), of Red Oak, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Lockard; and a sister, O. Pauline Caviggia. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the Lockard family with a private viewing and interment in East Liberty Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Condolences to the Lockard family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.