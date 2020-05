Helen L. (Caviggia) Lockard, 81, of Vandergrift, formerly of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Quality Life Service, Apollo. A daughter of the late John N. Caviggia and Tressa (Bonello) Caviggia, she was born July 6, 1938, in Leechburg. Helen was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing bingo. Survivors include her sister, Mary E. Purificato (Louis), of Vandergrift; a niece, Susan Dulick (Daniel), of Hilton Head, S.C..; a nephew, David Purificato (Joy), of Canonsburg; great-nieces, Danielle, Paige and Anna; a great-nephew, Dylan; and stepson, Robert Lockard (Christine), of Red Oak, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Lockard; and a sister, O. Pauline Caviggia. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the Lockard family with a private viewing and interment in East Liberty Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. Condolences to the Lockard family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com