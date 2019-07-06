Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
504 Cowan Ave.
Jeannette, PA
Helen L. McCready


1922 - 2019
Helen L. McCready Obituary
Helen L. McCready, 96, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born July 4, 1922, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose DiLecce Peters. Prior to retirement, she worked as a clerk at Eleanor's Dress Shop. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, the church's Rosary Altar Society and the Jeannette Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McCready; son-in-law, Edward Malinoski; and siblings, Albert and John Peters, Mary Tozzi and Adeline Cerra. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Mignogna and her husband, William, of Pitcairn, and Helen Malinoski, of Jeannette; five grandchildren, Terri Clemmens and husband, Blaine, Susan Evangelist and husband, Mike, Denise Urie and husband, Randy, Kelly Poholsky and husband, Mike and Ed Malinoski and wife, Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Viola Gavatorta, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church, with Father John Foriska as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The Rosary Altar Society will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home to pray the rosary.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 6 to July 7, 2019
