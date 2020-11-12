Helen Lorince, 94, of McKeesport, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Port Vue, the daughter of the late Stephen Katrenich Sr. and Susan Wargo Katrenich. She joined her husband, John C. Lorince, who died Sept. 13, 1972. Helen was a 1945 graduate of McKeesport Area High School and a lifetime member of St. Mark Church in Liberty Borough. She worked as a cashier at The Darling Shop clothing store for four years until she met John Lorince at a picnic in Port Vue and then married. Helen was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She loved gardening, arts and crafts, listening to the radio and was a passionate bingo player. She enjoyed Mikey Dee playing the Helena Polka on the accordion. She is survived by her son, Raymond (Barbara) Lorince, of Fort Mill, S.C.; daughter, Carol (Lorince) Boros, of North Versailles; devoted friend, William H. Gonder, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Michael (Sharon) Lorince, of Denver, Colo., Kimberly (Andy) Rankin, of Charlotte, N.C., Sean Boros, of North Versailles, Alicia Marie (James LaFosse) Boros, of White Oak, and David Joseph Lorince, of Riverside, R.I.; great-granddaughter, Ella Lorince Peterson, of Riverside, R.I.; great-grandson, Maddox Rankin, of Charlotte, N.C.; and nephew, Michael Katrenic of Versailles. She was preceded in death by her son, David J. Lorince; sisters, Annie Katrenic and Mary Rayman; brother, Steve Katrenic and Baby Boy Katrenic; and beloved cats, Pea Jay, Shadow, Socks, Boogers and Tulee. Remembrances can be made in Helen's name to Community Angel Network, 295 Tillbrook Road, Irwin, PA 15642. Helen's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Palms at O'Neil for their loving care and friendship during her residency. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICE, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, 412-678-6177. Funeral liturgy outside of Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Strifflers of White Oak Cremation & Mortuary Service. Burial will follow. Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com
