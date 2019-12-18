Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Adisey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Adisey


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Adisey Obituary
Helen M. (Hutchinson) Adisey, 94, of Greensburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 6, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Hilda Mary (Sorenson) Hutchinson. Prior to retirement, she had been the office manager at Hutchinson and Gunter Inc., Greensburg. She was a member of First Christian Church, Greensburg. Helen was on the board of Threshold Inc. and volunteered at the hospitality shop at Westmoreland Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Adisey; her second husband, Wilson W. Reich; two brothers, Amos K. and J. Edward Hutchinson; and her infant twin brother, Walter. Helen is survived by her son, Dr. James E. Adisey II and wife Deborah, of Greensburg; her daughter, Mary Louise Adisey, of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Emily and Nicole Adisey; six nieces and nephews, Keith Hutchinson (Marie), Kevin Hutchinson (Roxanne), Karen Hutchinson, Amos Hutchinson III (Gail), Guy Hutchinson (Laurie) and Dale Hutchinson (Patricia); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Amory N. Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department, 332 Fire Station Road, P.O. Box 214, Forbes Road, PA 15633. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -