Helen M. (Hutchinson) Adisey, 94, of Greensburg, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 6, 1925, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Hilda Mary (Sorenson) Hutchinson. Prior to retirement, she had been the office manager at Hutchinson and Gunter Inc., Greensburg. She was a member of First Christian Church, Greensburg. Helen was on the board of Threshold Inc. and volunteered at the hospitality shop at Westmoreland Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Adisey; her second husband, Wilson W. Reich; two brothers, Amos K. and J. Edward Hutchinson; and her infant twin brother, Walter. Helen is survived by her son, Dr. James E. Adisey II and wife Deborah, of Greensburg; her daughter, Mary Louise Adisey, of Greensburg; two granddaughters, Emily and Nicole Adisey; six nieces and nephews, Keith Hutchinson (Marie), Kevin Hutchinson (Roxanne), Karen Hutchinson, Amos Hutchinson III (Gail), Guy Hutchinson (Laurie) and Dale Hutchinson (Patricia); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Amory N. Merriman officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department, 332 Fire Station Road, P.O. Box 214, Forbes Road, PA 15633. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019