Helen M. Christner, 95, formerly of Scottdale, passed away peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Easy Living Estates, New Stanton. Helen was born Dec. 7, 1923, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Wolfe) Hough. Helen married the late George M. Christner on July 15, 1950, and resided in Wilmington, Del., for 35 years, prior to her retirement from DuPont when they relocated to Scottdale. She was also a longtime and faithful member of the former Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. Helen is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Hough, of Monroeville; her nephews, Curtis P. Hough and wife, Billie Jo, of West Newton, William Hough and wife, Karen, of Pittsburgh, and Thomas Hough and wife, Janet, of Atlanta, Ga.; and her niece, Linda Hough, of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Christner on Aug. 21, 2003; and her three brothers, Glenn, Paul, and Homer Hough.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Roy Butt officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery next to her late husband.
Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2019