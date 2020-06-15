Helen M. Curry
1945 - 2020-06-11
Helen Marie Curry, 74, of Eighty Four, formerly of Greensburg, passed away quietly Thursday, June 11, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Matilda G. Stepanic Guidas. Helen was a 1963 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School and had worked at Bell Telephone, and Hills and Ames department stores. She enjoyed her cats and birds, as well as traveling in her later years with her companion, Bill. Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Curry (Kathleen), of Gaithersburg, Md.; a daughter, Jennifer Cook (Randy), of Plum; a sister, Matilda "Bunny" Conte, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Joseph, Caroline and Braden; and her longtime companion; William S. Boydston, of Eighty Four, and his children, Mary Katherine Poland and B.J. Boydston. Deceased are two brothers, Bobby and Jerome Guidas. Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Condolences may be offered at kegelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 15, 2020.
