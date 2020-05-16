Helen M. Deluka
1932 - 2020
Helen M. (Hendricks) Deluka, 88, of Galloway, N.J., formerly of Scottdale, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Galloway, N.J. Mrs. Deluka was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Wojciak Hendricks. She was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church of Scottdale. Helen attended the former East Huntingdon High School. Prior to her retirement, Helen and her late husband were the owners of the Sub N Pub Restaurant of Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Kristen (Tom) Neville, of Galloway, N.J.; her son-in-law, John "Tony" Ross, of Scottdale; her beloved grandchildren, Michael (Mafe) Ross, Jennifer (Doug) Banks, Nicole Neville, Daniel (Kristen) Neville, Elizabeth (David) Jackson and Patrick Neville; and by her great-grandchildren, Riley Banks and Mikayla Ross, Madison and Reese Jackson, Khloe and Nikoleta Neville and Alexander Neville. Helen is also survived by her brother and sisters, Edward (Charlotte) Hendricks, Patricia (Dennis) Gaal and Genevieve (Frank) Niezgoda; and by her brother-in-law, Ken Trice. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Deluka, in 2008; her son, Daniel Paul Deluka, in 1960; her daughter, Mary Dolores "Lou" Ross, in 2019; and by her brother and sister, Paul Hendricks and Dolores Kowalewski. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for Covid 19, there will be no hours of public visitation. A private funeral Mass will be held for Helen's family at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. Private interment will be in the St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Amercian Cancer Society in memory of Helen M. Deluka. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2020.
