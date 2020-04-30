|
Helen M. (Macenka) Forster, 96, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at St. Anne's Home, Saturday, April 25 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1924, in Coaldale, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Forster, her daughter, Susan Glorioso, and sisters, Marge Hedish and Martha Edwards. She is survived by her son-in-law, Charles Glorioso, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Amy Aujay and husband, Jim, of New Stanton; and great-grandson, Ben Aujay. In the future, a memorial service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. For those wishing to honor her, donations can be made to the MS Society, more specifically Team XOXO. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To make an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.