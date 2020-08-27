1/1
Helen M. Gabelli
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Gabelli, 77, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with her children at her side. She was born Dec. 14, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Pete and Clara (Yurkin) Smolenak. Helen was an avid writer and poet who published articles in the local paper often and won awards for her poetry. She was a hostess of many family gatherings, enjoyed a good cup of coffee, volunteered and was a speaker in many local self-help groups, and loved the sound of music. In her earlier years, she played the harpsicord and accordion, did stand-up comedy (stage name: Tammy Bay Faker) and always had a sense of humor to keep you on your toes. Above all else, her faith in God was the root to her fascinating life. She believed in the word of the Bible, the power of prayer, and applied it to everything in her life. She is survived by her children, Nathan Peterson, Paul (Stacy) Peterson, Jonathan (Jen) Peterson, Deborah Peterson, Timothy Peterson, Janis (Rick) Taliana and Joel Gabelli; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Smolenak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Palovcik; sister, Dorothy Shoupe; and brother, Paul Smolenak. A heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude to Shawn Lojak of Fawn Personal Care Home, Patti Kolen, and all of the staff who grew to love Mom and accepted her as one of their own. In addition, a thanks to Medi Home Hospice who made sure Mom's needs were met and that she was comfortable at all times. A celebration of life visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with a service at 4 p.m. at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
04:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved