Helen M. Gabelli, 77, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with her children at her side. She was born Dec. 14, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Pete and Clara (Yurkin) Smolenak. Helen was an avid writer and poet who published articles in the local paper often and won awards for her poetry. She was a hostess of many family gatherings, enjoyed a good cup of coffee, volunteered and was a speaker in many local self-help groups, and loved the sound of music. In her earlier years, she played the harpsicord and accordion, did stand-up comedy (stage name: Tammy Bay Faker) and always had a sense of humor to keep you on your toes. Above all else, her faith in God was the root to her fascinating life. She believed in the word of the Bible, the power of prayer, and applied it to everything in her life. She is survived by her children, Nathan Peterson, Paul (Stacy) Peterson, Jonathan (Jen) Peterson, Deborah Peterson, Timothy Peterson, Janis (Rick) Taliana and Joel Gabelli; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank Smolenak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Palovcik; sister, Dorothy Shoupe; and brother, Paul Smolenak. A heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude to Shawn Lojak of Fawn Personal Care Home, Patti Kolen, and all of the staff who grew to love Mom and accepted her as one of their own. In addition, a thanks to Medi Home Hospice who made sure Mom's needs were met and that she was comfortable at all times. A celebration of life visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with a service at 4 p.m. at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. rossgwalker.com
