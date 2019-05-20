Helen M. (Noel) Gower, 92, of Latrobe, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Nature Park Commons, where she was cared for with great kindness. She was born April 6, 1927, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Walter and Sarah (Miller) Noel. After high school, Helen entered Latrobe Nursing School in 1945 and became a registered nurse. Her nursing career was spent both at Latrobe Hospital and doing private duty nursing at homes. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Helen was a caring person who liked music, dancing and quilting. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and all the Scrabble games with Tom. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Gower Jr.; a grandson, Andrew Gower; four brothers, Ambrose Noel and his wife Jane, Philip Noel and his wife Myrtle (remarried to Annabelle Urban), Aloysius Noel and Albert Noel; and five sisters, Catherine Hajas and her husband Joseph, Rosalia Sphon and her husband James, Josephine Kirtland and her husband Robert, Blanche Camarote and her husband Dominic, and Rita Campbell and her husband Gale. Helen is survived by her children, Janice Uhrin and her husband Francis, of Mt. Pleasant, Thomas R. Gower and his wife Diana, of Latrobe, Pamela Long and her husband Clifford, of Lycippus, and Walter Gower and his wife Georgeann, of Latrobe; her grandchildren, Ben, Katie and her husband Geric, Tom, Warren, Elliot and his wife Jessica, Clay, and Sarah and her husband David; her great-grandchildren, Asher, Gracie, Evelyn and Lily; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Nature Park Commons in Greensburg for their excellent care and compassion and also Bridges Hospice for their support and help at this time.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

