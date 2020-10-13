1/1
Helen M. Kowatch
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. (DePaolo) Kowatch, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Orion Personal Care Home, Hampton Township. She was born May 13, 1926, in Blairsville, the daughter of Antonio and Marie Camilla DePaolo, of Blairsville. She was a member of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (they were married for 62 great years), and a sister, Angelina Madonna, of Baltimore, Md. She was previously employed as a waitress at Clearview Lounge, where she always said she met so many nice people. She is survived by her son, Dennis W. Kowatch and his wife, Peggy, of Latrobe; and three grandchildren, Lauren Kowatch, Nathan Kowatch and his wife, Amanda, and Erick Kowatch, all of Latrobe. She and her husband, Albert, said the grandchildren were the joy of their lives. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from Latrobe, Baltimore, Md., California and Georgia. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Funeral Mass and interment at Saint Vincent Cemetery will be private. To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved