Helen M. Yurik Krajnak, 87, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Yukon, a daughter of the late Martin and Adolphina Klein Yurik. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, since 1957. Prior to that, she was a member of Seven Dolars Church, Yukon, where she was the organist for 10 years. Helen worked as a phone operator, organist, waitress, baker (she loved to cook and bake), and cleaning lady. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; a son, Joseph; three brothers, Martin, Joe and John; and two sisters, Cecelia and Margaret. She is survived by her daughter, Helen Mary; her son, George; her daughter-in-law, Kimberly; and her grandkitties, Tigger and China. Helen will be dearly missed by her children and all of her wonderful friends who were so very important to her. Thank you all for being there and being an important part of her life. Thank you to all at St. Anne Home for taking care of Mom this past year. Thank you, Mom, for being the most wonderful parent and good friend. We will always have your spirit with us and we'll meet up with you again in Heaven one day.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2019