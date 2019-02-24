Home

Helen M. Lusk


1920 - 03 Obituary
Helen M. Lusk Obituary
Helen M. Lusk, 98, of Hunker, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Easy Living Estates. She was born March 16, 1920, in Anderson, S.C., a daughter of the late Ira and Alice (Heil) Gentry. She was a member of Connellsville Church of God. She is survived by two daughters, Mary H. Derr, of Flat Rock, Mich., and Barbara Padget, of Greensville, S.C.; two grandchildren, Ashley M. Derr, of Plymouth, Mich., and William D. Derr, of Livonia, Mich.; and two great-grandchildren, Damon and Zackery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm A. Lusk; and seven siblings.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 24, 2019
